Paris Hilton Now: Why is she going to war against David Letterman? – TMT Daily

The job of an interviewer is to open up the interviewer and talk about themselves as much as possible. This is the whole goal – know the person to whom you are asking questions. In fact, the golden rule is that the interviewer should be majority of To talk. However, by late night the hosts have lost that memo.

From Jimmy Fallon to David Letterman, they all forget that people are not necessarily returning to watch them, They are there for The guests. (At least most of the time.) Until late at night, hosts tend to monopolize conversations, pay more attention to their guests’ responses, and sometimes push the boundaries of spontaneity with a guest.

After the release of Framed Britney Spears, People in particular have been looking back at how the women were treated in interviews during the interview – it turns out that the answer is “not great”. David Letterman, a popular late-night host of that time period, is now burning in flames for several uncomfortable interviews – most notably a Paris Hilton one. What is happening here right now?

Post-jail interview

Okay, first a little background – if you don’t know that, Paris Hilton, Socialite extraordinaire, jailed for a forty-five-day sentence after violating probation related to a drunk driving incident. He spent twenty-three days in jail before being released.

After his release Hilton agreed to appear on David Letterman’s show – he agreed to be interviewed because he did not specifically agree to bring up the prison situation. Now, you probably see where this is going – instead of keeping his word and sticking to questions about his upcoming perfume line and new film, Letterman had a one-track mind, almost entirely off-topic. Hilton did not want to talk when asked about. about.

What happened

First of all, Paris Hilton smiles with good games, games, adorable and smiles when allowed David letterman To surround him with questions. Letterman is having so much fun that he barely feels the need for Hilton’s vague and short answers.

Eventually, however, when the interview reaches its half-point (the section is about nine minutes long) Hilton feels that he has lost patience, thinking that they are going to talk about projects he is promoting. had come for. She once tells the host that she “doesn’t want to talk about it anymore” multiple times. When he does not stop he finally stops pretending he is okay with the situation.

She starts to look away from the host, away from the stage, the smile goes away, and she curls her leg eagerly. David Letterman still ignores the situation. It is not until Paris Hilton is such that she is on the verge of tears to finally give up. The last two minutes of the nine-minute segment are half-finished promotions from both the interviewer and the interviewer.

Hard to see

The entire video is hard to watch. It is not only inconvenient for Paris Hilton to witness the verbal attack, but now knowing that Hilton specifically told the host not to bring the subject up, it makes it worse. If the situation was not terrible enough, the fact that the live audience could clearly hear the frenzied laughter makes it all the more painful.

Now, Paris has talked about the incident, as the Internet has brought it to the forefront of people’s minds. She admits that she was extremely uncomfortable with the interview and that staying in prison was actually very painful for her.

Paris Hilton recently released a very personal documentary about herself, This is paris, And a large part of it focuses on the abuse endured in a private boarding school – the punishment also included segregation. Because of this, staying in prison, where she was often in isolation, was extremely difficult for her.

Paris hilton speaks

With nearly fourteen years between the bad interview and today, Paris Hilton felt confident enough to talk about what happened. The discomfort seen in the video was very real. Hilton admitted that she was uncomfortable and upset. “Just being there, it was like he was deliberately trying to humiliate me.”

She says that during commercial break He pleaded with Letterman to stop. “During commercial breaks I used to look at them, ‘Please stop doing this, you promised me you wouldn’t talk about it and that’s the only reason I agreed to come on the show.”

At the end of the segment, Paris threatened Letterman that she would not return to her show because she “crossed the line”. Despite this, Hilton eventually returned to the talk show (whether he forgave her or his agent didn’t let anyone know). Hilton admitted that he thinks the pop star and himself were targeted by the media – the public is realizing something like we all see a time when the media was back then.

Watch interview

If you want to watch the interview for yourself, you can watch a nearly nine-minute video on YouTube, that way you don’t have to take our word or Paris Hilton’s word on how awkward the interview is.

David Letterman has yet to speak about the accusations that he is now receiving that the Internet is undergoing his interview with the fine comb.

