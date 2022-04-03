Paris Marathon 2022: France’s record broken, results

Posted by Graziella L on Apr 3, 2022 1:03 pm

The 45th edition of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris was held this morning. After crossing the capital, here are the results of the Paris Marathon 2022, a French record broken by runner Morhad Amdouni.

Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris it returned Sunday 3 April 2022 , According to tradition, participants depart from the Champs-lysées to cover the mythical distance of 42.195 kms Walk through the French capital’s most iconic arteries before crossing the finish line porte dauphin, not less than 45,000 brave participants Fighting the bitter cold and the air of the capital firmly.

so who are Winners Of this 45th edition? it’s ethiopian Deso comes The one who completed the first Paris Marathon, a…