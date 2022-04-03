Paris Marathon 2022 – Results – French record for Amadouni – Sport Info – Ski

,

Paris Marathon 2022

French record has fallen

19 years after the time set by Benot Zwierzczywski, 2h6’36”, at the same Paris Marathon, Morhad Amdouni, with his new generation of shoes, became the new holder of the French record.

By completing the Paris Marathon in 2h5’22”, the Corsican signed on for her fourth European performance ever. He finished third in this 2022 edition behind Ethiopian Daiso Gelmisa (2h5’7″) and Sefu Tura (2h5’10”), who fell apart in the final stage.

Among women, Kenyan Judith Jeptum pulverizes …