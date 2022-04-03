Paris Marathon 2022 – Results – French record for Amadouni – Sport Info – Ski

,
Paris Marathon 2022
,
info here
,
Live Tracking & Results Here
,
Desso Gelmisa wins Paris Marathon, Morhad Amdouni breaks French record by more than a minute #Paris Marathon
Follow #Paris Marathon Be dependent: https://t.co/dAAayadObpu pic.twitter.com/yT9FctdH0v— francetvsport (@francetvsport) 3 April 2022
,
French record has fallen
19 years after the time set by Benot Zwierzczywski, 2h6’36”, at the same Paris Marathon, Morhad Amdouni, with his new generation of shoes, became the new holder of the French record.
By completing the Paris Marathon in 2h5’22”, the Corsican signed on for her fourth European performance ever. He finished third in this 2022 edition behind Ethiopian Daiso Gelmisa (2h5’7″) and Sefu Tura (2h5’10”), who fell apart in the final stage.
Among women, Kenyan Judith Jeptum pulverizes …
Read Full News