Paris: Teenager raped in basement of building, her attacker absconding

A 14-year-old girl was chased and raped by a stranger in the basement of a Paris building.

The facts happened on April 9, report Actu17. The victim was on her way home. She went to the elevator of her building in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, without knowing she was being followed.

A stranger in his thirties climbed into the elevator with him and punched him repeatedly. He then took her to the basement and raped her. The screams of the girl informed the neighbor, due to which the attacker fled.

At present it is being searched. An investigation was opened and handed over to the brigade for the protection of the minors.