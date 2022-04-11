Parkinson’s disease affects around 40,000 people in Belgium

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative pathology in Belgium after Alzheimer’s, said Professor Alain Maertens de Noordout, Head of the Department of Neurology at the Citadel Hospital in Lige, on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day on Monday. In Belgium, about 40,000 people are affected by the disease, of whom 15% are under the age of 45.

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the destruction of neurons responsible for producing dopamine, a chemical substance associated with mobility.

a noninvasive treatment

,Currently, the most common noninvasive treatment involves taking levodopa, a direct precursor to dopamine, by pills.“The professor explains.”This is a treatment that works well for a few years but does not stop the disease from progressing. Its duration of action also weakens with time.,

This can happen then…