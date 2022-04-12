Parkland family attend White House event over ‘Ghost Gun’

Several Parkland parents were in the White House on Monday As President Joe Biden targets “ghost guns,” privately made firearms without serial numbers.

In the crowd at the Rose Garden event were Fred Gutenberg and Manuel Oliver, who lost children during the February 14, 2018 attack at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s an emotional day, it’s a small victory and it makes me feel good,” Oliver said.

Oliver tweeted that he wore the shoes his son was about to wear to his prom in 2018 before he was killed.