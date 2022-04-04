Parkland shooter trial: Jury selection begins to determine penalty for Nicolas Cruz – National

Jury selection in the deadliest US mass shooting ever to go to trial began Monday with a preliminary screening for the panel that will determine whether Nicolas Cruz is to be judged by the 17 students and staff at a Parkland, Florida, high school. The death penalty will be given for the murder of the members.

The first group of 60 potential jurors filed in the courtroom of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer in what is expected to be a two-month process to select the 12 panelists and eight options. Court officials say 1,500 or more candidates could be brought before Scherer, prosecutors and Cruz’s public defenders for a preliminary investigation.

Cruz, 23, was sitting nearby among his lawyers, wearing a gray sweater and an anti-viral face mask, with representatives of four sheriffs. He spoke briefly, renouncing his right to participate directly …