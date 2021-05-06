Parno Mittra (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Parno Mittra (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Parno Mittra is an actress and model in Bengali entertainment industry. She has received recognition for Byomkesh (2014), Rajkahini (2015), and Saheb Bibi Golaam (2016). Her role in the Bengali film ‘Ranjana Ami Ar Ashobona’ has made her famous. She received National Award for this film.

Birth & Family

Parno Mittra was born on 31 October 1989 in Siliguri, West Bengal, India. She took up residence in Arunachal Pradesh, where her father worked and studied at Dow Hill School, Darjeeling, West Bengal, and Pratt Memorial School, Kolkata. She graduated with English Honours.

Bio

Real Name Parno Mittra
Nickname Naani
Profession Actress, Model
Date of Birth 31 October 1989
Age (as in 2021) 32 Years
Birth Place Siliguri, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Siliguri, West Bengal, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Parno Mittra (Actress)

Career

Parno made her TV debut in 2007 with a serial called Khela. She played a lead role in Mohona. She has got her first role in the cinema industry as a lead in Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona, was released in 2011. Parno acted against Parambrata Chattopadhyay in Apur Panchali. She had a dual role in the film “Glamour.” Parno made her Hindi film debut with X Past is Present.

Her other movies include Bedroom (2011), Ami Aar Amar Girlfriends (2011), The Bongs Again (2017), Ekla Akash (2012), Rajkahini (2015), Doob- No Bed of Roses (2017), Dutta v Dutta (2012). ), Maach Mishti and More (2013), Alinagarer Golokdhadha (2018), Ahare Mon (2018), and Happy Pill (2018). In 2019, she appeared in Urojahaj, a film starring Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Education Details and More

School Dow Hill School, West Bengal
Pratt Memorial School, Kolkata, West Bengal
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Film : Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona (2011; Bengali)
Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona (2011)
Television : Khela (2006; Bengali)
Khela (2006)
Awards Not Available
Parno Mittra (Actress)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 50 Kg
Figure Measurement 34-26-34
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Driving and Shopping
Parno Mittra (Actress)

Personal Life

Parno is currently in relationship with Mainak Bhaumik.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status in a Relationship
Boyfriends Mainak bhaumik
Parno Mittra and Mainak Bhaumik
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Parno Mittra (Actress)

Social Media Presence

  • Parno Mittra was born in Siliguri, West Bengal and raised in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • In 2021, Mittra was a candidate of the BJP in West Bengal Assembly election from Baranagar in the district of 24 North Parganas of Western Bengal. Unfortunately, she lost by 35 thousand votes.
  • She won the award for Best Actress in the film Mohona.
  • Her first movie, ‘Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona,’ was awarded 3 National Awards for Best Bengali Film, Special Jury Award, and Best Music.
  • Parno Mittra has worked with director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki from Bangladesh.

If you have more details about Parno Mittra. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

