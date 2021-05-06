Parno Mittra (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Parno Mittra (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Parno Mittra is an actress and model in Bengali entertainment industry. She has received recognition for Byomkesh (2014), Rajkahini (2015), and Saheb Bibi Golaam (2016). Her role in the Bengali film ‘Ranjana Ami Ar Ashobona’ has made her famous. She received National Award for this film.

Birth & Family

Parno Mittra was born on 31 October 1989 in Siliguri, West Bengal, India. She took up residence in Arunachal Pradesh, where her father worked and studied at Dow Hill School, Darjeeling, West Bengal, and Pratt Memorial School, Kolkata. She graduated with English Honours.

Bio

Real Name Parno Mittra Nickname Naani Profession Actress, Model Date of Birth 31 October 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Birth Place Siliguri, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian Home Town Siliguri, West Bengal, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Parno made her TV debut in 2007 with a serial called Khela. She played a lead role in Mohona. She has got her first role in the cinema industry as a lead in Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona, was released in 2011. Parno acted against Parambrata Chattopadhyay in Apur Panchali. She had a dual role in the film “Glamour.” Parno made her Hindi film debut with X Past is Present.

Her other movies include Bedroom (2011), Ami Aar Amar Girlfriends (2011), The Bongs Again (2017), Ekla Akash (2012), Rajkahini (2015), Doob- No Bed of Roses (2017), Dutta v Dutta (2012). ), Maach Mishti and More (2013), Alinagarer Golokdhadha (2018), Ahare Mon (2018), and Happy Pill (2018). In 2019, she appeared in Urojahaj, a film starring Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Education Details and More

School Dow Hill School, West Bengal

Pratt Memorial School, Kolkata, West Bengal College Not Known Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Film : Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona (2011; Bengali)



Television : Khela (2006; Bengali)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 50 Kg Figure Measurement 34-26-34 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Driving and Shopping

Personal Life

Parno is currently in relationship with Mainak Bhaumik.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status in a Relationship Boyfriends Mainak bhaumik

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

In 2021, Mittra was a candidate of the BJP in West Bengal Assembly election from Baranagar in the district of 24 North Parganas of Western Bengal. Unfortunately, she lost by 35 thousand votes.

She won the award for Best Actress in the film Mohona.

Her first movie, ‘Ranjana Ami Aar Ashbona,’ was awarded 3 National Awards for Best Bengali Film, Special Jury Award, and Best Music.

Parno Mittra has worked with director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki from Bangladesh.

