ENTERTAINMENT

Paro Ullu App Latest Web Series Full Episode Review Actress Real Name Wiki Biography Bio

paro ullu app



Ulu app doesn’t leave any chance to entertain its viewers who wait for the interesting release as well. Even in this pandemic, the makers have not taken any break from providing the entertainment dose to the viewers. After releasing Charmsukh- Aate Ki Chakki, it is back with another steamy web series named “Paro”. It has begun to stream on the OTT platform from 18th May 2021. The Hindi language series’ trailer has gotten a good response from the mass audience which was released three days back from the release date. Let’s get updates of the series’ star cast, storyline and review.

In any newly released series, the main highlight is the actress. The excitement remains the same for this series as well. The lead actress who is portraying the role of Paro is a very popular personality from the Television industry. Yes, it might come as a surprise for many as there are few faces who the viewers get to see enacting from the small industry. The actress name is Leena Jumani. She has worked in one of Ekta Kapoor the telly soap queen’s super hit daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. She presented “Tanu” character while the show featured stars like Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha.

Paro Ullu App Web Series

It would be the first time for Leela Jumani to enact in any Ullu web series. Just like every series’ story, it is also based on extreme romance and high-voltage drama. Justifying the title, the story entirely circulates around Leela’s character Paro. The latter is the wife of a young man named Sanju. She got a warm welcome from the Sanju’s Masi after her marriage. However, his Masi notices her presence in their neighbourhood. It came as a surprise for her to find her son’s bride in another house. She inspects about her and eventually comes to know that Paro is married to another man as well.

The shocking revelation is the major suspense of this Ullu web series. The trailer also shows a glimpse of the same level of excitement and suspense in it. From the presence of a very known actress to the curiosity to know why the lead actress chose to marry another man when she is already married to Sanju is the key highlight of “Paro”. It is released on 18th May 2021 on Ullu App so you can stream the episode there online. You can also check it on Mx Player. For more updates on the series, stay connected with our site.


