Paro ULLU App Web Series Episode Review, Story, Actress Cast Real Name!

One more exciting web series is coming towards its fans for entertainment purposes which will surely block the seat of the fans on their couch and grab the attention of the viewers immediately. The title is not that much interesting but the trailer of the web series will surely force the audiences to watch it. Now you must be wondering which web series we are talking about, so readers we are talking about the upcoming web series titled “Paro”. The title is not fascinating to listen but the story of the series is quite interesting to watch and one more thing is grabbing the attention of the viewers that are the main female character.

In this web series, the main lead role is playing by the well-known face of the television industry Leena Jumani. Jumani is popularly known for the role she played in Kumkum Bhagya as Tanushree “Tanu”. This forthcoming Hindi language web series will be streaming on the OTT platform. In this web series, Leena Jumani is portraying the role of “Paro” which forcing the audiences to watch it. Her fans are already very much excited after watching the trailer and she is casting for the first time in this kind of web series.

Paro ULLU Web Series Storyline

The genre of the series is romance and drama and the story is revolving around the main character “Paro”. Paro is married to a boy named Sanju. Sanju’s Massi welcomes the bride in her new house but after few days she finds Paro in her neighborhood and she gets stunned after watching her there. Sanju’s Massi immediately calls her sister and asked her about Paro, her sister and the mother-in-law of Paro say that Paro is in her parents’ house for 2-3 days but then Massi revealed that Paro is in her village and married to another man. Her mother-in-law gets shocked and even Paro gets shocked when she finds Massi in her new house. The question is here that why Paro married another man if she already married and what purpose she has. To know the answer to this question the readers need to watch the web series.

Streaming Platform and Release Date

This web series will be streaming on the Ullu app and the website on Tuesday, 18th May 2021. Ullu app is a paid subscription app which means the watchers need to buy the subscription first in order to avail the series on their phone and PC screens.

Paro ULLU Trailer and Review

The trailer of the web series is already released by the official page of the Ullu app on Youtube along with the caption, “Some anonymous travelers found on unknown routes, some gave their support, became kafir of humanity, “Paro” and within a day the trailer gained more than 6.6 Lakh views along with 12 k likes. The caption is interesting and the views are clearly indicating that the fans are dying to watch this film and as it is streaming on the Ullu app which means a lot of erotic scenes will also feature in this series for the entertainment of its audiences and the fans also want to see her favorite actress in it.