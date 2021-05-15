Paro Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress, Story & Watch Online

Stop Web Series: Paro is an upcoming Indian Hindi language web series from Ullu. Pro web series belongs to the romance genre. Paro web series cast Leena Jumani in the lead role. Leena Jumani was famous for the role of Tanushree “Tanu” Mehta in Tv Serial Kumkum Bhagya. Paro web series release date is 18th May 2021 and it is available to be streaming online by Ullu App & website.

Paro Web Series Story

Paro web series trailer was released today by Ullu on their social media with a note “Anjaan raahon pe mile kuch gumnaam musafir, kuch ne diya saath toh kuch ban baithe insaniyat ke kafir. “Paro”. The story revolves around Paro (Leena Jumani) who marries a man named Sanju. After two to three she tells in her house that she was going back to her parent’s house. But she marries another man. Later, her aunt tells her mother-in-law that the girl married another man, because she saw her during the after-marriage rituals. To know why Paro does this watch Paro web series on Ullu App from 18th May.

To know the full story watch Paro web series from 18th May on Eye App & website. Paro web series will feature Leena Jumani in the lead. Other cast details will be updated soon.

Paro Web Series Details

Title Unemployment Cast Leena Jumani Genre Romance, Drama Type Web Series Director updated soon Release Date 18th May 2021 Online Video Platform (OTT) Eye App Language Hindi Country India

Paro Web Series Cast

Leena Jumani

