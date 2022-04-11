Parque de Los Patricios. Hurricane Receives Barracas in

The globe has 11 points and is expected in its area after the draws of Cologne and the IndependentHowever after a resounding 1-0 win over Boca at La Bombonera, they stringed together one loss and two draws against Godoy Cruz, against San Lorenzo in the Classic and against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero.

Their rival, Barraques Central, has 9 points and comes 1–0 after losing to the Independent, who had previously won three in a row.

At Baracas, coach Alfredo Jess Bertie repeated the losing formation with the Independiente, despite the fact that he tried to put Junior Arias in front instead of Neri Bandiera.

The history between the two records only three amateur games and all of them were won by Huracan.

The match will be played from 7 pm onwards…