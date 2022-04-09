Parramatta Eels vs Gold Coast Titans, Jr. Paulo, Sinn Binn, Brad Arthur, results, scores, video, Clint Gutherson, David Fifita, Michelle Moses

The Eels have survived an epic battle with the Titans to win 26-20 on the Gold Coast.

Parramatta was leading 20-0 after 47 minutes but the Titans bounced back in the competition with efforts from Philip Sami, Erin Clarke and David Fifta.

The game turned around when Eels enforcer Junior Paulo was exposed for a hard hit on AJ Brimson in the 62nd minute.

Match Center: Titans v Eels Results, Videos, Scores

A five-eighth of the Eels tried to level 26-16 in the 71st minute, but Titans winger Greg Margeau scored a moment’s goal to finish the grandstand.

A female streaker briefly halted proceedings as Mitch Moses made his final conversion and was laughing at the intruder with halfback referee Peter Gough.