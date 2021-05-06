Parsons Secures $618M GSA Task Order for Cyber, Intelligence Tech Services – GovCon Wire

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) has received a $618 million task order from the General Services Administration to provide system engineering, research and development, prototyping, training and open-source intelligence capabilities needed for enhancing the cyber and intelligence technologies of the intelligence community.

The professional services are in support of IC systems used for command, control, computers, communications, cyber defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, exercise, operations and information services, the disruptive technology provider said Wednesday.

Parsons will build on its experience in cyber capability development and deployment to provide assistance to its customer in processing, using and sharing threat intelligence and responding to identified risks based on the information.

Paul Decker, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons’ cyber and intelligence market, said the company will provide intelligence offerings while its employees will work with the client to help it with its missions.