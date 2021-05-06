LATEST

Parsons Secures $618M GSA Task Order for Cyber, Intelligence Tech Services – GovCon Wire

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) has received a $618 million task order from the General Services Administration to provide system engineering, research and development, prototyping, training and open-source intelligence capabilities needed for enhancing the cyber and intelligence technologies of the intelligence community.

The professional services are in support of IC systems used for command, control, computers, communications, cyber defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, exercise, operations and information services, the disruptive technology provider said Wednesday.

Parsons will build on its experience in cyber capability development and deployment to provide assistance to its customer in processing, using and sharing threat intelligence and responding to identified risks based on the information.

Paul Decker, executive vice president and general manager of Parsons’ cyber and intelligence market, said the company will provide intelligence offerings while its employees will work with the client to help it with its missions.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

49
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top