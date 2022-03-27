Part of the facility destroyed by fire at Hunder Winery

Part of a famous winery near St. Catherines, Ont. A large structure has been destroyed after a fire broke out overnight.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. at Hernder Estate Wines at 1607 Eighth Avenue in the township of Louth.

a Release issued on Sunday by Niagara Regional Police said four workers were inside the building at the time of the fire – all were evacuated. One man was taken from the scene to a local hospital in what police believe to be a mild case of smoking.

The fire started in the storefront area of ​​the factory. Part of the facility was lost, but a large part remains intact, including the winery’s warehouse and production area.

By Sunday morning the employees…