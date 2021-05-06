ENTERTAINMENT

Parthiv Patel made this big statement about Mohammad Siraj, said …

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has praised the fast bowler Mohammad Siraj who played for RCB in IPL. Siraj bowled brilliantly in IPL 14 for Virat kohli-led RCB. Parthiv Patel told Siraj the story of IPL 2021. In the last seasons of the IPL, RCB suffered a lot due to bowling in their final overs. However, barring a few chances, this year the RCB bowlers performed brilliantly at the Slog Overs.

Friends, let us tell you that Parthiv Patel talked about the bowling of Siraj in detail during the conversation on Star Sports with IPL 2021. Former RCB opener Parthiv praised Siraj for the yorker in the death overs. He said that the way Mohammed Siraj bowled in this season, I think he is the story of this IPL. Everyone spoke of good bowling from Mohammed Siraj’s new ball and said that he could not put the yorker. But this year he cast a fantastic yorker.

Friends, for your information, tell that Patel further said that he put a big hit in the death overs by putting a big hit on Andre Russell and Rishabh Pant. He made several match-changing performances for RCB. Siraj emerged as one of the best bowling bowlers in IPL 2021. This season he took 6 wickets in 7 matches. He has taken 45 wickets in 42 matches in his IPL career. In the IPL 2020, Virat Kohli had guided this bowler a lot.

