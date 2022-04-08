Participant Amstel Gold Race 2022 | Movistar, Van Avermaet without Valverde . with AG2R

Normally we would have had to wait another week for this, but because the Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race have changed places on the calendar in France for political reasons, we are preparing for Amstel on Sunday 10th April! Who is participating? in the leader’s jersey Keeps track of confirmed names for you.

jumbo-visma

tiz benut

mike tunissen

Christopher Laporte

Nathan Van Hooydonk

Timo Rosen

Jos Van Emden

Tom Dumoulin

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team

casper asgreen

Andrea Bagioli

David Ballerini

Stan Van Trichto

zdenek stybaro

Genetic Steamley

Florian Senechal

INEOS Grenadiers

,

bora-hansgrohe

,

Lotto Soudal

,

Trek-Segafredo

Filippo Baroncini

donate

Alexander Kampo

Edward Thanes

toms skugins

miles lipins

otto vergarde

EF Education-EasyPost

,

Bahrain victorious

,

cofidis

,

Team DSM

Soren Craig Anderson

John Degenkolb

nico danzo

Mark Donovan

Marius Meyerhofer

casper pederson

kevin vermarke

Movistar Team

Alex Aramburu

Ivan Garcia…