Participant Amstel Gold Race 2022 | Movistar, Van Avermaet without Valverde . with AG2R

Normally we would have had to wait another week for this, but because the Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race have changed places on the calendar in France for political reasons, we are preparing for Amstel on Sunday 10th April! Who is participating? in the leader’s jersey Keeps track of confirmed names for you.
jumbo-visma
tiz benut
mike tunissen
Christopher Laporte
Nathan Van Hooydonk
Timo Rosen
Jos Van Emden
Tom Dumoulin
Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team
casper asgreen
Andrea Bagioli
David Ballerini
Stan Van Trichto
zdenek stybaro
Genetic Steamley
Florian Senechal
INEOS Grenadiers
,
bora-hansgrohe
,
Lotto Soudal
,
Trek-Segafredo
Filippo Baroncini
donate
Alexander Kampo
Edward Thanes
toms skugins
miles lipins
otto vergarde
EF Education-EasyPost
,
Bahrain victorious
,
cofidis
,
Team DSM
Soren Craig Anderson
John Degenkolb
nico danzo
Mark Donovan
Marius Meyerhofer
casper pederson
kevin vermarke
Movistar Team
Alex Aramburu
Ivan Garcia…
