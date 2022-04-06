Participant Skildeprij 2022 | Not many teams with seven, Terpstra sick, Jacobsen present

Three days after the Tour of Flanders, sprinters can proceed to the Scheldeprij, a sprinter’s race that will not necessarily become a sprinters race this year. There will be wind and rain, which will give an extra dimension to the race. in the leader’s jersey Keeps track of participants.
alpesin-phenix
jasper philipsen
Maurice Ballersted
edward plankert
Guillaume van Keersbulki
sene lesen
Lionel Taminiaux
Tim Merlier
Quick Phase-Alpha Vinyl
Fabio Jacobsen
Michael Merkevi
Ethan Vernon
Stijn Steels
Genetic Steamley
iljo kiese
zdenek stybaro
Lotto Soudal
Cedric Beulance
Arnaud Daly
Roger Kluge
Michael Schwartzman
rudiger celligo
brent van more
Florian Vermeersch
Intermarche-Vanti-Goberta
Alexander Christoph
amy de gendet
tom devirende
Barnabas Peaky
baptiste plankert
Gerben Thijsen
boy van popelli
bora-hansgrohe
Sam Bennett
Marco Haller
Martin Lasso
Jordi Meuse
danny van popel
Ryan Mullen
nils polito
cofidis
Pete Elegert
Tom Bohlick
Alexandre Delettre
Simon …
