Parts of Mullumbimbi told to ‘evacuate now’ under Lismore major flood alert

Ballina Shire councilor Kiri Dicker took to Facebook on Tuesday morning to urge residents of flood-hit areas to “stay safe and trust your intuition”.

“We are all emotionally and physically exhausted, especially those directly affected by previous floods, but we can get through this together as a community,” she wrote.

The evacuation follows a major flooding event in south-east Queensland and NSW earlier this month that resulted in the death of 22 people.

One of the hardest-hit areas during the deadly flood event that occurred from late February to early March was the NSW town of Lismore after the Wilsons River reached an unprecedented level of about 15 metres.