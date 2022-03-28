Parts of Mullumbimbi told to ‘evacuate now’ under Lismore major flood alert

Lismore is facing another major flood and evacuation orders have been issued for towns in the northern rivers, as heavy rains continue to lash the flood-hit region on Tuesday morning.

The low-lying areas of Mullumbimbi were asked to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, while residents in nearby Billinugel were asked to evacuate by 5 a.m.

The NSW SES is now instructing residents of Tumbulgam and its surrounding areas to evacuate, as the northern rivers are expected to receive 300 mm of rain for six hours late on Tuesday.

The bureau warned residents of northern rivers, parts of the northern tablelands and the central north coast, “dangerous and life-threatening flooding is possible from locally intense rainfall.”