Partygate: Boris Johnson told the truth ‘to the best of his ability’, says Dominic Rabo

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied that Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over the Partygate scandal – saying he was telling the truth “to the best of his ability”.

The Prime Minister told the Commons in December that “all guidance was fully followed”, but the Metropolitan Police imposed 20 fines on law-breaking incidents conducted during the COVID pandemic.

“I don’t think there was any intention to mislead,” Raab told Times Radio on Mr Johnson’s earlier remarks. “The prime minister has in good faith updated the parliament what he knows.”

Cabinet minister also told BBC Breakfast: “Instead of answering to the best of his ability to say that he has deliberately misled Parliament, I fear it is not correct.”

