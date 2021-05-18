ENTERTAINMENT

Parvez Kazi, who became famous as Salman Khan’s body double, is also difficult to identify by looking at photos.


Salman Khan starrer release film ‘Radhey’ has been in discussion on social media since last few days. For information, let us know that in this film of Salman, body double has also been used. Salman’s body double is done by Parvez Kazi. Now he has recently shared a photo in which he is seen wearing a dress similar to Salman Khan. Parvez Qazi and Salman Khan are seen posing in a twinning outfit, which appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo in between shots – both of whom can be seen wearing gray tees with blue shirts. “Radhey with Bhaijaan on the set,” Parvez Kazi tweeted, with the hashtag “#bodydouble.”

Parvez Qazi has acted as Salman Khan’s body double in action films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3 and Race 3, and has also acted in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat. Parvez Kazi’s Instagram is replete with pictures of himself with Salman Khan from the set of films. It is really difficult to tell Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi separately in pictures.

Talking about the shooting experience of his previous film Radhe, Parvez says, ‘Radhey’s shooting was very good with the grace of the upstairs. It feels great that I work with Salman Khan. I enjoy working with them a lot. ‘


He further said that ‘the above one has a great favor. He has made me like Salman. Wherever I go, people respond to me. They get a little confused seeing me from a distance. Many times people see me again at the airport. I am not even ten percent of their beauty. There are so many superstars, the less I praise them, the less.

