Passport Seva facing ‘high demand’ and people urged to check expiry date – wait times latest

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has urged vacationers to check whether their passports are valid due to high demands for applications.

The TD has said that they are being requested to the local constituents to expedite the timely passport applications for foreign travel.

Many parents who are applying for a passport for their child for the first time are not aware of the significant timing and documentation requirements.

Although it appears that staffing problems can also add to the delay for people.

The current strength of the Passport Seva staff is 774, but the Passport Seva is running its own recruitment competition for temporary clerical officers, to hire additional staff and to maintain staff levels throughout the year to meet the demand. ….