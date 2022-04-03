Passport Timing for Trees – Auto Action

by Paul Gower

Supercar team owners Stephen and Brenton Grove are shifting their individual racing focus for season 2022.

Their own racing background will draw in as the pair work to improve the competitiveness of their Penwright Mustangs and the results of David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth.

Brenton is cutting back on Australian racing entirely while Stephen is focusing on the Carrera Cup, although the pair will pool their resources for some GT3 long-distance action.

“He did it. He chose vocation over racing,” Stephen tells Auto Action of his son’s low racing commitment.

“GT Racing is for fun, father and son.”

With the challenge of a new car for the coming season, it is increasing its participation in the revamped Carrera Cup.

But, he…