Pastors pray during the vigil at Tanglewood Middle School after the shooting

At the end of the day in a church courtyard in the shadow of a middle school where a student was shot and killed, on Thursday evening some people met to pray.

He prayed for healing for the families of 12-year-olds, both victims and suspects, at Tanglewood Middle School.

A second, more formal, vigil is being planned at 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Greenville County.

Brandon Montgomery, a youth pastor at Relentless Church, said he had spent time as a mentor at Tanglewood and went on to mentor students at nearby Berea Middle School. He said that there is a good synergy between the two schools.

Montgomery said Greenville can often be described as two separate cities, two different experiences for different groups of people.

“But we all…