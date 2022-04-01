Pastors pray during the vigil at Tanglewood Middle School after the shooting

At the end of the day in a church courtyard in the shadow of a middle school where a student was shot and killed, on Thursday evening some people met to pray.
He prayed for healing for the families of 12-year-olds, both victims and suspects, at Tanglewood Middle School.
A second, more formal, vigil is being planned at 8 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church in Greenville County.
Brandon Montgomery, a youth pastor at Relentless Church, said he had spent time as a mentor at Tanglewood and went on to mentor students at nearby Berea Middle School. He said that there is a good synergy between the two schools.
Montgomery said Greenville can often be described as two separate cities, two different experiences for different groups of people.
“But we all…
