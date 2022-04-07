Pat Cummins equals IPL record by scoring 50 runs in 14 balls for Kolkata

Pat Cummins has stunned everyone with a scintillating knock from the Indian Premier League – not least himself.

key points: Pat Cummins reached 50 in just 14 balls after scoring 34 runs in one over.

Pat Cummins reached 50 in just 14 balls after scoring 34 runs in one over. This knock equaled the IPL record set by Lokesh Rahul in 2018

This knock equaled the IPL record set by Lokesh Rahul in 2018 Knight Riders needed 35 runs from 30 balls but chased down the total in that one over

The Australia captain has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders as their star overseas fast bowler – but in Pune on Wednesday, he came across as a demon hitter, equaling the record for the fastest half-century ever in the IPL .

With a match-winning knock of astonishing clean hitting, Cummins, unbelievably, scored 34 runs off his own bat in just a seven-ball over from compatriot Daniel Sams, with four overs to spare.

“I think I might be…