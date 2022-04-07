Pat Cummins equals the record for the fastest half-century, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians, scores, results, news

Pat Cummins on Wednesday said he was surprised more than anyone by his joint-fastest fifty in 14 balls in the IPL, which led Kolkata Knight Riders to a resounding victory over Mumbai Indians.

The 28-year-old joined Australian Test captain Venkatesh Iyer at 101-5 with Kolkata chasing 162 and smashing 56 off 15 balls to storm the Mumbai attack as two-time champions Pune had four overs to spare. reached its goal.

Left-hander Venkatesh had the best seat at home as Cummins hit six sixes in Daniel Sams’ over 35, including a winning hit over the fence.

Cummins’ effort equaled KL Rahul’s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab – now Punjab Kings – in 2018…