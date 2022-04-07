Pat Cummins went crazy with the bat in record-equalling IPL innings for Kolkata Knight Riders

Australian captain Pat Cummins has gone ballistic with the bat in the Indian Premier League, conceding 35 runs in an over to country’s Daniel Sams to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Cummins hit the fastest fifty (14 balls) in IPL history as the Knight Riders chased home a target of 162 with four overs to spare.

The 28-year-old Aussie was expensive with the first ball but took a few wickets in her four overs to finish with figures of 2/49, as Mumbai posted 4/161. Kolkata in Pune.

Batting at number seven, the dismissal of Andre Russell brought Cummins to the crease with a score of 5/101 in the 14th over. The match ended after 18 balls.

Seen in Cummins innings…