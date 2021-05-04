Pat Cummins will change his mind, will donate here instead of PM Cares Fund

Sports desk. The entire world, including India, is suffering from the havoc of the Corona virus and there is a quarrel. There is only one question all over the world, when will humanity be liberated from this catastrophe. Lack of oxygen has become the biggest issue in the second wave of Corona. There have been reports of continuous death of patients due to insufficient oxygen. Many cricketers came to India for help.

For your information, let us know that Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins announced to donate to India in the Corona crisis. During this time, he had said that he would donate to the PM Cares Fund. However, he has now changed this decision. The fast bowler has said that he will no longer donate to the PM Cares fund. Now he will donate this amount to UNICEF Pat Cummins said that he has donated 50 thousand dollars to UNICEF Australia’s India Kovid-19 crisis. Let me tell you that this decision came when Cricket Australia (CA) announced financial support to UNICEF Australia.

Friends, let us tell you that Cricket Australia has announced on Monday that it will donate 50 thousand dollars to India to overcome the corona crisis. This amount will help India to overcome the corona test kit and lack of oxygen. Significantly, Pat Cummins, who is playing for Kolkata in the IPL, had announced that he would donate 50 thousand dollars to overcome the ongoing oxygen crisis caused by the Corona epidemic in India.