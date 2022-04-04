Pat King: ‘Freedom Convoy’ leader still ‘lawyers shopping’ weeks after arrest

Freedom Convoy leader Pat King says he is still looking for lawyers to represent him at trial, more than six weeks after his arrest.

“I’m in the process of buying lawyers right now,” King told the court on Monday. “Because of the importance of this case, I want to make sure we have a fair representation.”

King, 44, is facing 10 charges in connection with his role during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests that occupied downtown Ottawa for three weeks, including making threats, intercepting police and playing pranks . A co-accused, Tyson George Billings, also appeared in court on Monday from the Quint Detention Center in Napenny, Ont.

King has been detained at the Ottawa-Carlton Detention Center since his arrest on February 18. His case is…