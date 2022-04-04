Pat McAfee beat Austin Theory, lost to Mr McMahon

Pat McAfee had a childhood dream on Sunday night, competing at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Retired Indianapolis Colts punter and podcast host beat Austin Theory. But after the match, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon entered the ring and took revenge. But “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had McAfee’s back—or so McAfee thought.

Here are some highlights.

Pat McAfee vs The Austin Theory Backstory

WWE Boss Vince McMahon Appeared on McAfee’s daily show to reveal that he would be competing at Wrestlemania. Later on the “SmackDown” broadcast, Theory revealed that he would be McAfee’s rival – and that McAfee was given a title. face slapping is in process.

Austin Theory called him ‘Fat’ McAfee

