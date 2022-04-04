Pat McAfee beat Austin Theory, lost to Mr McMahon

Pat McAfee had a childhood dream on Sunday night, competing at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Retired Indianapolis Colts punter and podcast host beat Austin Theory. But after the match, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon entered the ring and took revenge. But “Stone Cold” Steve Austin had McAfee’s back—or so McAfee thought.

