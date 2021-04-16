Pat McAfee joins WWE Friday Night SmackDown announce team Pat McAfee joins WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast team

LATEST

WWE continues to achieve exterior the game to convey some mainstream recognition to its broadcasts. (Attracting followers from different sports activities is unquestionably a purpose, as properly.)

Shortly after including Adnan Virk to the Monday Night time Uncooked broadcast lineup, WWE is bringing Pat McAfee onto its Friday Night time SmackDown workforce. The satellite tv for pc radio persona, podcaster, sports activities analyst, and former NFL punter shared the information Friday morning and can start his new gig straight away with this week’s April 16 telecast on Fox.

“I’ve been lucky to strive a whole lot of cool professions however working for WWE was the one I seemed ahead to most,” McAfee stated in WWE’s official announcement.

“I’m extremely honored and grateful for the prospect to offer again to the enterprise that has given me and plenty of others a lot and having the chance to take a seat on the similar desk that legends have graced is actually a dream come true.”

McAfee will work alongside veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole, additionally WWE’s vice chairman of asserting. (Have McAfee and Cole resolved their beef over McAfee carrying shorts at WrestleMania 35?) He replaces Corey Graves, who moved over to Uncooked to work with Virk and Byron Saxon.

That is the most recent in some main shuffling WWE has executed with its on-air broadcasters. Graves took the place of Samoa Joe, who was not solely bumped from Uncooked however launched from his wrestling contract on Thursday, together with 9 different performers.

McAfee isn’t new to WWE broadcasting, having executed commentary for SmackDown in November 2019. He’s additionally carried out within the ring, wrestling Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX final summer time. McAfee additionally confronted Cole as a part of an eight-man metal cage match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December.

WWE Friday Night time SmackDown airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. McAfee’s debut is headlined by SmackDown Tag Workforce Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defending their titles in opposition to The Avenue Earnings.

