Pat McAfee steals the show at WWE’s WrestleMania

When you think of West Virginia football legends, you think of Pat White, Steve Slayton, Major Harris, Tavon Austin, Darryl Talley, and the like. As good as they were, there may be no other former Mountaineer football player who has had more success post-WVU than former punter/kicker Pat McAfee.

McAfee spent eight years in the National Football League (all with the Indianapolis Colts) and very quickly became one of the best, if not the best punters in the league. He was named an All-Pro in 2014 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2016. At 29, McAfee surprised the vast majority of NFL fans after the 2016 season by calling it a career. People questioned the decision and even Michael Wilbon of ESPN’s clemency said, “Make…