Pat McAfee WrestleMania Highlights – Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts news, analysis and more

Pat was a kicker for McAfee Indianapolis Colts for eight seasonsThat included two Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod in 2014.

To say that he is a big personality in his life after sports would be an understatement. McAfee has turned his ‘Pat McAfee Show’ into a phenom and Recently FanDuel . made an agreement with Which could pay him up to $30 million a year.

McAfee was invited to attend WWE’s WrestleMania 38 on Saturday and Sunday. More than just a token appearance for promotion, McAfee displayed the athleticism worthy of a 25-year-old, high-flying luchador.


