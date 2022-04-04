Pat McAfee WrestleMania Highlights – Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts news, analysis and more

Pat was a kicker for McAfee Indianapolis Colts for eight seasonsThat included two Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro nod in 2014.

To say that he is a big personality in his life after sports would be an understatement. McAfee has turned his ‘Pat McAfee Show’ into a phenom and Recently FanDuel . made an agreement with Which could pay him up to $30 million a year.

McAfee was invited to attend WWE’s WrestleMania 38 on Saturday and Sunday. More than just a token appearance for promotion, McAfee displayed the athleticism worthy of a 25-year-old, high-flying luchador.

McAfee was paired with Austin Theory, a wrestler of similar size to McAfee, and it quickly became clear that the match was not just another gimmick. McAfee was there to perform.

McAfee started the match on fine time…