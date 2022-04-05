Pat McAfee’s hunger and injury after WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee shows off his battle scars after going toe-to-toe with the WWE icons at WrestleMania 38 over the weekend.

On Monday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the host noticed a large wound on his right arm, which he said His victory against Austin Theory,

McAfee pointed to the injury, saying, “It’s a little sore.” ,[Theory] Stood outside the ropes like an idiot, and I’m sure there was a more athletic way to do whatever happened.

“But I just ran at full speed and shouldered him and that rope held me back. I didn’t prepare after that.”

McAfee didn’t come off easy after his win against Theory, who said he acted “too cocky”…