Pat Sabatini successful in UFC debut against Tristan Connelly at UFC 261

Pat Sabatini takes on Tristan Connelly at UFC 261

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Area in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24.

Headlining a primary card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, towards former champion Rose Namajunas. Present girls’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road towards former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Persevering with the motion on the preliminary card is a Featherweight conflict between Pat Sabatini and Tristan Connelly. Each males look to ahead the momentum and proceed their revered win streaks.

Tristan Connelly (14-6-0) will lastly make the stroll once more to the Octagon at UFC 261 and can achieve this two weight courses decrease than his debut struggle – Connelly made his UFC debut on brief discover towards Michel Pereira at UFC Vancouver in 2019, he additionally moved as much as welterweight for the struggle. Connelly ended up pulling off a giant upset and earned a choice win.

Pat Sabatini (13-3) might be making his Octagon debut after his unique bout with Rafael Alves in February was scarped after Alves missed weight by 12.5lbs. Sabatini final stepped in cage at CFFC 91 incomes a second spherical submission win over Jesse Stirn.

Right here is how the featherweight bout between Pat Sabatini and Tristan Connelly went down at UFC 261, together with round-by-round scoring. For full outcomes of the occasion, verify them out proper right here.

ROUND 1

The crowds are BACK and are making their presence KNOWN. Right here we GO, they contact gloves. Connelly stalking Sabatini towards the cage and Sabatini cracks the Canadian within the chin and drops him within the first minute. Sabatini stay on high trying to find a submission – Connelly scrambles and offers up the again, Sabatini grabs the neck with hooks in. Connelly doing nicely and defending the offence from Sabatini. Sabatini rides out the remainder of the spherical on the again.

MyMMANews.com scores it 10-9 to Pat Sabatini

ROUND 2

Spherical 2 begins and so they each meet within the centre to rapidly commerce. Connelly attempting to pin Sabatini towards the cage once more – Connelly throws a mix and Sabatini degree modifications completely and will get the takedown. Sabatini passes to facet management. Connelly forces a scramble and appears for a kneebar. Connelly surviving on the underside, however Sabatini is simply so heavy. He will get crucifix place after which takes Connelly’s again once more, scoring with punches whereas transitioning.

MyMMANews.com scores it 10-9 to Pat Sabatini, 20-18

ROUND 3

Final and remaining spherical. Connelly wants a end. Sabatini turns Connelly and holds him up towards the cage, two minutes stay. Connelly lands his first significant punch of the fitting after a proper hand lands momentarily. Connelly seems to be the brisker man out of the 2. Connelly has been placing a variety of stress on Sabatini in spherical three, however Sabatini has averted any important harm. Connelly will get a late takedown, too little too late.

MyMMANews.com scores it 10-9 to Tristan Connelly, 29-28 Sabatini

Official end result: Pat Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly through unanimous choice (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

