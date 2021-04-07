Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur; She is worried for her board exam as COVID cases are increasing

Ashnoor Kaur is an Indian actress she have been part of many TV shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’ Patiala Babes’ now she in 12th and she is preparing for her boards exam, In meanwhile there is lot of going on whether the students will give offline exam’s or not as we can see the increasing cases of COVID.

There is a huge debate going on because no parents will risk their children life so Ashnoor is also tense for her board exam and she share.

“All the term exams were held online with a web camera and we had to write on a paper, click a picture and send it as PDFs in a stimulated period of time. But the practical exams and board exams are going to be offline. I am a little scared to go to the due to Classroom due to the Covid situation because cases are increasing a lot since the past few weeks. Sitting in a classroom with four walls with so many other students and so many people touching those supplements makes me a little apprehensive. Even though all precautions are taken into consideration in our class, I’m still sceptical. In this heat, we will have to wear a mask and write our papers, which will be a difficult task. It won’t be easy, but I’m sure that we will manage (smiles).”

Talking about how stress she is to give her boards exam “Stress levels are super high! I scored 93 per cent in my 10th boards while I was also doing Patiala Babes. Currently, with my 12th boards, I am not doing any daily soap, but I am shooting other projects. So, I have to keep the bar high for myself and I hope I crack it this time as well. I have been travelling for work and plus, this entire year was an online year of teaching. So, it gets a little tough compared to the offline mode of classroom teaching. My parents are not nervous, in fact, they are motivating me and are sure that I will do well this time, too. While I am stressed about my exams, my parents are not!”

Is she worried about some particular subjects or anything else? “I have taken up commerce and I feel business studies is one subject, which is very theory-based and difficult. At the same time, accounting is like maths and one needs to practice a lot for that,”