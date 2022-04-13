Patrick Beverly fires at Clippers after victory

Patrick Beverly got his revenge. After being traded to the LA Clippers during the off-season, the veteran guard had to pass his former team on his way to the NBA playoffs. He and the Minnesota Timberwolves did exactly that, with a play-in win on Tuesday night. After the game, Beverly watched live on Instagram and sent some shots at the Clippers:

Anyone who expected Patrick Beverly to act any differently after this game probably hasn’t followed him throughout his career. When he promised to take part in the playoffs when he arrived in Minnesota, many people around the league laughed at him. Like every other year of her career, Beverly helped carry the team through the season as an integral part of her team and overall culture.

In her postgame interview, Beverly…