Patrick Cantley in Top 10 after Opening Round at Masters, UCLA Alum Chases First Major

Still looking to win his first major title, Patrick Kentley remains in the running to wear the classic green jacket through the end of the week.

The former UCLA men’s golf product and current FedEx Cup champion started Thursday morning with Group 13 at the Augusta Nationals, as Cantley begins his day at The Masters Tournament alongside Jon Rahm and Will Zalatoris. Despite the recent success of last season, Cantley actually claims the least success of the three, finishing in the top 10 only once in five attempts, while Rahm has finished fourth and Zalatoris was runner-up in 2021.

Cantley beat both of them in the first round on Thursday, however, shooting 2-under 70, which tied them for seventh place on the leaderboard on day one. Last year’s PGA Tour Player of the Year…