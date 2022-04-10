Patrick Cripps injures Gold Coast Suns as Carlton lose first year of the year

Superstar Patrick Cripps’ hamstring injury will be of great concern for Carlton, who lost his first game of 2022 to an impressive Gold Coast Suns.

Earlier, Essendon made an impression in 2022 with a narrow and tense win over Adelaide, while a red-hot St Kilda side wiped out Hawthorne from the MCG.

Check out the scores, statistics and results below.

Gold Coast vs Carlton

Ruthless Saints Run Around Hawks

Max King’s heroism was not needed on this occasion as free-scoring St Kilda continued their AFL resurgence with a third-straight victory, beating Hawthorne by 69 points.

Rising superstar King had embraced the last two games when the Saints needed a hero to step up in frantic finishes against Fremantle and Richmond.