Patrick Demarchelier: His Best Shots at Vogue Paris

It was on Instagram that his relatives revealed the sad news. Patrick Demarchelier One of the greatest fashion and portrait photographers of all time. Countless personalities and models have been passed on through his lens, including Naomi Campbell, the mother of jesus, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolieand especially the princess Diana With whom he had come very close. The Princess of Wales considered him her favorite photographer.

20 poignant moments between Prince William and Lady Diana to review

Patrick Demarchelier, famous photographer

In 1974, the man, known for his style between elegance and natural spontaneity, left Paris for New York, and began working for Condé Nast editions, most notably for Vogue. he credits his success grace coddingtonWith whom he first had a close relationship with British Vogue, which continued when he switched titles in 1988. Patrick Demarchelier,