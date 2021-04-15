Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Tulane could not instantly spring to thoughts as a pipeline to the NFL. Nonetheless, the Inexperienced Wave despatched two gamers to the NFL Draft final 12 months, and there’s an opportunity they are going to once more this 12 months. Whereas Cameron Pattern impressed on the Senior Bowl, his Tulane teammate — edge rusher Patrick Johnson — possesses the instruments to listen to his title known as as nicely within the 2021 NFL Draft.

Patrick Johnson NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: EDGE

Faculty: Tulane

Present Yr: Senior

Top: 6’6″

Weight: 240 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Patrick Johnson Scouting Report

Positives: Three-year starter who was extremely honored since his sophomore season. Terrific edge-rushing linebacker who makes plenty of performs up the sphere. Breaks down nicely, makes use of his arms to guard himself, and bends off the sting. Shows a closing burst, flattens from the again facet, and simply pursues the play. Rapidly locates the ball and properly collapses from the skin defending the run. Fluid if requested to twist or stunt and barely off his ft. Will get leverage on opponents. Stays disciplined with assignments.

Negatives: Reveals little in the way in which of energy and will get stood up by blocks. Performs sooner than he occasions however lacks flat-out velocity.

Evaluation: Johnson was very productive as a standup linebacker for Tulane and could be situational pass-rushing linebacker in a 3-4 alignment.

Patrick Johnson Participant Profile

Johnson’s play over the previous 4 years as a Tulane edge rusher belies his lowly recruiting standing. Solely ranked as a two-star recruit out of Notre Dame Excessive Faculty, Johnson was thought-about the 149th strongside defensive finish within the 2017 recruiting class. Moreover, the Chattanooga native wasn’t even considered as a top-100 participant within the state of Tennessee.

The low rating by recruiting websites and subsequent curiosity from school applications could have resulted from his late begin as a productive highschool expertise. As a junior, Johnson recorded simply 18 tackles and 1 sort out for loss. They’re hardly the kind of numbers that encourage faculties to hurry out and lure a younger man to their applications.

Nonetheless, his senior season for Notre Dame would offer a glimpse of his potential. Johnson racked up 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and a pair of compelled fumbles. Regardless of this uptick in manufacturing, he solely held a number of small-school presents, finally selecting Tulane over Florida Worldwide and Florida Atlantic.

Patrick Johnson’s school soccer profession at Tulane

Johnson’s standout senior season at Notre Dame didn’t instantly translate into success on the sphere for the Inexperienced Wave, nevertheless. Though he performed in 12 video games, he solely began one — a mid-season conflict with Military. In that sport — and the subsequent sport in opposition to FIU — he registered 7 of his season whole 12 tackles. It gave Tulane followers a style of what they will anticipate sooner or later.

Over the subsequent three years, Johnson would turn out to be a full-time starter and earn All-AAC honors every season. A dominant defensive disruptor, he led the staff with 10.5 sacks in his sophomore 12 months. Not solely was that second within the convention, however he grew to become solely the third participant in Tulane historical past to hit double-digit single-season sacks. Johnson additionally demonstrated a capability to generate turnovers, forcing 4 fumbles, together with 2 in opposition to the notoriously troublesome offense of Navy.

Regardless of battling damage in his junior season, the Tulane edge rusher as soon as once more led the staff in sacks whereas additionally tallying a team-high 8.5 tackles for loss. He racked up 35 tackles and located additional methods to be disruptive with 4 cross breakups.

But, 2019 was only a stop-gap to a different mammoth season of manufacturing as a senior. In simply 9 video games, Johnson contributed 36 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. In an exceptional efficiency in opposition to East Carolina, the Tulane edge rusher collected 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 cross breakup, and a pair of compelled fumbles. He ended his Tulane profession with first-team All-AAC honors.

Patrick Johnson’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Given his expertise and skillset, Johnson may rapidly develop right into a starter within the NFL. He greatest initiatives as a 3-4 outdoors linebacker the place his hard-charging mentality will make him a menace in opposition to the run and as a cross rusher when the chance permits. Because of this, groups that make for excellent touchdown spots — based mostly on want and scheme match — embrace the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

