Patrick Juvet: His manager announced the possible release of something unreleased

Yan Ydoux Will have cooperated for 20 years with Patrick Juvet, Both the young men used to call each other every day. Even if he is not present at the time of his mentor’s great successes, Yan knows all the stories.

Later musicmade with its creator Florence Aboulcar, Patrick Juvet arrives at the office of the artistic director of Claude Francois, he brings her sunny monday Which becomes a huge hit, but because of another star at the time, it will not work for Cloakloe later. “He was jealous of Patrick because he had beautiful songs and sunny monday There was an order he had given her. He asked for other songs which he more or less declined as Hallyday told him: ‘What are you going to do with this dwarf?’, Because they didn’t like each other, there was a lot of competition at the time.” Reveals Manager.

Another collaboration that marked his life was Danielle Balavoin,