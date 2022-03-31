Patrick Lefevre on Vout van Aert’s possible absence: “Without him, the Tour of Flanders wouldn’t be the same”

Patrick Lefevre reacted to Vout van Aert’s possible absence on the streets of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. For the manager of the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Formation, the absence of the Belgian champion will condition the race.

after the declaration of a Vout van Aerte’s final forfeet For trip to flanders, the first reaction occurs within the peloton. During their pre-race video conference, Formation Quick Step-Apla Vinyl Was asked about this unexpected announcement. “Without him, the race wouldn’t be the same”summarized the manager Patrick Lefevre, “ItsObviously this will change things. He is someone who always works hard, he doesn’t calculate, he doesn’t play”.

“He was the leader of the strongest team in the peloton”Analyzes the defending champions for their part casper asgreen, “His absence will obviously change things and his team’s strategy. I think if vout van erte Not there, we’re going to see a team…