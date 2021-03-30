Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers Highlights NFL’s 17th Game Schedule: List Of All Extra 17th NFL Games In 2021-22 NFL Season Next Year | The SportsRush

Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers. The battle between the two former MVP’s highlights the list of the extra 17th game in the 2021-22 NFL season.

Giving NFL fans a matchup of perhaps the two best quarterbacks in the league right now is an early Christmas gift for all of us. This game has it all. Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers, Devante Adams vs. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and Kansas City vs. Green Bay.

These two teams are expected to be near the top, if not at the top, of their respective conferences, and thus, this game may very well be a Super Bowl preview. Rodgers and Mahomes are probably the two best quarterbacks in the league right now, and this game will definitely provide for some fireworks.

However, the decision to add an extra game hasn’t pleased everyone, notably the players. Alvin Kamara tweeted out his unhappiuness with the addition of a 17th game, and it’s very likley other players share the same sentiments. The risk of injury outweighs any extra revenue the game would bring in.

List Of Every 17th Extra NFL Game in 2021-22 NFL Regular Season Including Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has decided to make every 17th game pit an AFC team against an NFC team. The matchups are then decided by division and division placement. For example, the Packers and Chiefs both finished first in their respective divisions, the NFC North and AFC West, and thus they’ll play each other. Meanwhile the second place teams in each division, the Bears and Raiders, will play each other and so on and so forth.

The division matchups will rotate every game just like the other non-divisional games do. Here’s a full breakdown of the list of the extra games for the 2021-22 season:

NFC North at AFC West:

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

NFC East at AFC East:

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

NFC South at AFC South:

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC West at AFC North:

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

How Many Home & Away Games Will Each NFL Team Get? Will Each NFL Team Get An International Game Too?

Now that there are 17 games in an NFL season, balancing out home and away games becomes much more difficult. The NFL does have a plan for this.

As you may have noticed, each AFC team is hosting the extra 17th game this year. Next year, it’ll be the NFC’s turn to do that. The way the NFL balances out the disparity is by giving each NFC team an extra home preseason game.

The NFL has stated that it will let every team host ten games in the 2021-22 season. This can be a combination of 8 regular season home games and two preseason home games or 9 regular season home games and one preseason home game.

Additionally, the expansion to a 17 game schedule also gives the NFL much more flexibility in scheduling international games. For right now, the NFL picks only a handful of teams every year to play internationally in places like the UK or Mexico, and those same teams usually make the trip out. For example, the Jaguars have been a staple at London.

However, the NFL now plans to have every team play at least one international game in the next eight years.

