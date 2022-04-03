Patrick Vieira announces Arsenal Champions League decision amid Mikel Arteta praise

Patrick Vieira has offered his thoughts on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ahead of welcoming his former club to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

The former France midfielder has done well this season with his side finishing twelfth on the table at Palace, which is well evident from the accusation of many predicted for Vieira at the start of the season. Is.

Vieira spoke to Sky Sports before the match and was asked about his thoughts on his former club’s performance this season and how happy he was to see them perform well.

He added: “Yes, I’m very happy to see Arsenal doing well and getting them close to the Champions League spot, because Arsenal used to play in the Champions League every year. That’s the level they should be at.”

