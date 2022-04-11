Patrick Vieira criticizes Chelsea's Conor Gallagher decision ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has criticized Chelsea’s decision to deny the Eagles’ request to let Conor Gallagher play in next Sunday’s FA Cup semi-finals.

The two sides will face each other in the home cup on Easter Sunday after outclassing Middlesbrough and Everton respectively in their quarter-final encounters.

Chelsea indebted Conor Gallagher will not be allowed to represent Crystal Palace after his side rejected the Eagles’ request for him.


