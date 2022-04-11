Patrick Vieira criticizes Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher decision ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has criticized Chelsea’s decision to deny the Eagles’ request to let Conor Gallagher play in next Sunday’s FA Cup semi-finals.

The two sides will face each other in the home cup on Easter Sunday after outclassing Middlesbrough and Everton respectively in their quarter-final encounters.

Chelsea indebted Conor Gallagher will not be allowed to represent Crystal Palace after his side rejected the Eagles’ request for him.

Imago / Sebastian Freeze

Speaking ahead of the South London side clash with their west London rivals the following Sunday, Vieira criticized Chelsea for their opposition to allowing Blues indebted Gallagher to play.

“It’s an experience the player is missing and I am disappointed for him,” He said, as quoted by Mirror, “He…