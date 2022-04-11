Patrick Vieira criticizes Chelsea’s decision on Conor Gallagher

Patrick Vieira believes Chelsea should let Conor Gallagher play in the FA Cup semi-finals (Crystal Palace/Getty)

Patrick Vieira criticized Chelsea’s decision to block Conor Gallagher from playing for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 22-year-old joined Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer and has been one of their star players under Vieira this stint.

Palace will face Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next Sunday, but Gallagher will be forced to watch the game from the stands after Chelsea turned down a special request to allow the midfielder to play against his parent club.

And Vieira believes that not allowing Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-finals will only hinder the midfielder’s development.

‘It’s not the best…