Patrick Vieira criticizes Chelsea’s decision on Conor Gallagher

Patrick Vieira criticized Chelsea’s decision to block Conor Gallagher from playing for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals.
The 22-year-old joined Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea last summer and has been one of their star players under Vieira this stint.
Palace will face Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next Sunday, but Gallagher will be forced to watch the game from the stands after Chelsea turned down a special request to allow the midfielder to play against his parent club.
And Vieira believes that not allowing Gallagher to play in the FA Cup semi-finals will only hinder the midfielder’s development.
‘It’s not the best…
