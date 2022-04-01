Patrick Williams Taunted Himself Last Night & DeMar DeRozan Couldn’t Believe It

After his best performance of the season so far, Patrick Williams made a confession.
Speaking to reporters after the team’s 135-130 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers, Williams said he was late for the team’s morning routine.
“I’m not sure you guys know, but I was late for the shoot this morning too,” Williams admits in surprise, “I felt like I let people down. I missed a few seasons of the film, so I feel like I let people down, so tonight I wanted to come here and give my all. People Tell me I’m still closed.
At this point in the season, we can’t stand people to shoot late, stuff like that. I definitely apologized to those guys, and I just said I was going to give it my all…
