Patriots acquire DeVante Parker from Dolphins in surprise swap

While the New England Patriots sat twiddling their thumbs, the opponent miami dolphins Made one of the most seismic moves of the off-season when he was traded for East Chiefs Superstar Tyrek Hill, Hill’s acquisition put receivers like DeVante Parker on edge.

Parker’s name has been mentioned in recent business rumours, possibly because he didn’t like the idea of ​​having a third option behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Even with some iffy performances last year, teams like New England had a great deal of interest in a tall-capped receiver like Parker.

While Bill Belichick may have liked Parker, he wasn’t going to get him if it meant running away with any premium New England pick. After some bargaining between Belichick and Chris Grier, it seems…